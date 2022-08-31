Increase monthly banking fees Girobank

Effective October 1, 2022, Girobank N.V. (‘Girobank’) will increase the monthly administration fee to 26.50 (in currency of account). Furthermore, Girobank will charge an additional monthly custody fee of 15.90 (in currency of account). As such, account holders will be paying NAf 42.40 a month for holding an ANG-account or USD 42.40 for an account in US dollars at Girobank.

Despite numerous appeals from Girobank to account holders to close their account, there are still a significant number of account holders with funds on their account. Subsequently, Girobank is incurring extra costs to keep those funds available.

Girobank once again urges account holders to ensure settlement of their accounts. The Janwé branch is open from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 12:00pm.

If additional information is required, Girobank may be contacted by telephone at +599 9 433 9130 or via email info@gironet.com.