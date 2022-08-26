Subject: Working visit Governor Eugene B. Holiday to Curacao



On Monday August 22 and Tuesday August 23, 2022, His Excellency Governor Eugene B. Holiday paid a working visit to Curaçao. The working visit is part of the Governor’s farewell as his tenure as Governor is nearing its end after 12 years. The visit started with a periodic joint meeting with the Governors of Curaçao and Aruba. That meeting was followed by a meeting with the Governor of Curaçao, Mrs. Lucille George-Wout. During the two days on Curaçao the Governor met with several other officials. On Monday he met with the Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy in the Caribbean, General Boots as well as with the Rector Magnificus Dr. de Lanoy and Professor Dr. Goudappel of the University of

Curaçao. The discussion at the university centered on developments regarding the availability of law school and legal training offered for students on Sint Maarten. On Tuesday, the day started with a meeting with the President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mr. de Kort. The Governor and the President discussed several developments within the Joint Court, in general and more specifically on Sint Maarten.

The Governor also paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Parliament of Curaçao, Mrs. America-Francisca and acting Prime Minister of Curaçao, Mrs. Larmonie-Cecilia. The final meeting was at Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, where the Governor met with the President of the Central Bank, Mr. Doornbosch. They discussed the state of the economy of Sint Maarten and the consequences of economic and financial developments on the monetary union that Curaçao and Sint Maarten form. The working visit was concluded on Tuesday night with a farewell reception hosted by the Governor of Curaçao in honor of Governor Holiday. During the reception, the Governor was addressed by the Governor of Curaçao where she expressed her appreciation for their cooperation as Governors during

the past years. Governor Holiday also addressed his colleague of Curacao and the guests present. He highlighted his fond memories of living and working on Curaçao, reflected on the shared history of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, underscored the need to work together and wished the people and government of Curacao all the best for the future. Governor Holiday closed by expressing his appreciation for the good working relationship which he has had with his colleagues: first with former Governor Frits Goedgedrag, second with former acting Governor Adele van der Pluim-Vrede, and third for the past 9 years now with Governor Lucille George-Wout. He thanked Mrs. George-Wout for the

friendship and hospitality and for the organization of the wonderful reception.