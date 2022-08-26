Guardian Group partners with SMMC for Men’s Health Day on September 3 rd

Guardian Group has recently partnered with St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for Men’s Health Day on Saturday, September 3 rd 2022. The event, geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of prostate cancer, offers insured and uninsured men above the age of forty (40) the opportunity to receive free prostate cancer screening.

In addition to free prostate cancer screenings, all attendees can make use of free eye exams, free blood and glucose monitoring, free HIV testing, a live plant-based cooking demonstration and receive a wealth of information from partners like SZV Social & Health Insurances, Vital Health Dietician Practice, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation.

Guardian Group will also be present during the event with information on its wide variety of insurance packages health insurance, home insurance, travel insurance and life insurance.

Commercial Manager St Maarten Mrs. Wai Hing Patterson- Yee, “Guardian Group is committed to a corporate social responsibility vision that supports its regional business goals, as well as developmental and societal goals. And when it comes to people’s health, we want to be involved and support causes to better our community’s chances at a healthy and happy life. The best way to a happy and healthy life is to make sure that you take care of your body. With Men’s prostate cancer prevention by regular screening is key. We’re glad organizations such as SMMC take it upon them to create awareness, support and provide opportunities to everyone in our community. We thank SMMC for their work and the opportunity for us to give our support as well.”

SMMC’s Communications Officer Shari de Riggs said “this is our third year of organizing this event with the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations and we are happy to have Guardian Group on board as we work to make healthcare more accessible and positively impact our community”.

All men over the age of forty (40) are strongly encouraged to pre-register via email for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test aspect of the prostate cancer screening before the event. Pre-registration can be done by sending an email to communications@smmc.sx with the patient’s name and date of birth.

Prostate cancer screening is also available year-round at SMMC’s Urology Department and appointments can be made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1379.

SMMC thanks its partners for the event which includes Guardian Group, St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), Prime Distributors, SZV Social and Health Insurances, CPS, MENtal Health Awareness Foundation, Vital Health Dietician Practice, SXM AIDS Foundation, Freegan Foods Foundation and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundation.

