Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

VISA and WIB join forces to make the FIFA World Cup 2022TM double exciting!

2 days ago
Pearl FM


All customers with a personal WIB VISA credit card*can participate in our ra e and have a chance to win one of three prizes:
• Round 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022TM attendance, including flight, hotel stay, entrance tickets and $1000,-
(package for 2)
• A at screen tv
• A $500,- deposit on your personal WIB VISA credit card

Radio Quiz For VISA / WIB Score Big at FIFA World Cup 2022
Name 4 types of WIB Visa Credit cards ?

You can email us at 981pearlfm@gmail.com

or facebook: sxm98.1pearlfm

or call us at tel: 1-721-5203981, 5204981

The first person with the right answer will win a brand new FiFa Football courtesy of Windward Islands Bank Ltd.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (VSBO/PSVE) education on Sint Maarten is based on the Dutch model.

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Guardian Group partners with SMMC for Men’s Health Day on September 3 rd

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

DCNA Organizes Junior Ranger Exchange Week 2022

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subsidy to mitigate electricity price is in effect

20 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (VSBO/PSVE) education on Sint Maarten is based on the Dutch model.

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Guardian Group partners with SMMC for Men’s Health Day on September 3 rd

18 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

DCNA Organizes Junior Ranger Exchange Week 2022

20 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subsidy to mitigate electricity price is in effect

20 hours ago
Pearl FM