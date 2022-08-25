VISA and WIB join forces to make the FIFA World Cup 2022TM double exciting!



All customers with a personal WIB VISA credit card*can participate in our ra e and have a chance to win one of three prizes:

• Round 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022TM attendance, including flight, hotel stay, entrance tickets and $1000,-

(package for 2)

• A at screen tv

• A $500,- deposit on your personal WIB VISA credit card

Radio Quiz For VISA / WIB Score Big at FIFA World Cup 2022

Name 4 types of WIB Visa Credit cards ?

You can email us at 981pearlfm@gmail.com

or facebook: sxm98.1pearlfm

or call us at tel: 1-721-5203981, 5204981

The first person with the right answer will win a brand new FiFa Football courtesy of Windward Islands Bank Ltd.