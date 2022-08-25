Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces Partial Closure of Welgelegen Road

2 days ago
The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces the partial closure of a section of Welgelegen Road on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
There will be a partial road closure for traffic flow at Welgelegen Road on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, from 9:00 pm to Friday, August 26th, 2022, at 3:00 am in front of Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.
The works will be carried out by contractor Windward Road B.V. and are in connection with road crossing work that needs to be carried out on the roadway.
Take notice that one section of the road lane will always remain open for traffic flow, particularly for emergency vehicles that will need to use that route throughout the execution of this work.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.
Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

