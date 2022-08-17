Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Youth Health Care Lactation Consultations are every Thursday

6 hours ago
Pearl FM


Even though World Breastfeeding Week 2022 came to an end on August 7, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), continues to have its Free Lactation Consultations every Thursday.
The sessions take place Thursdays from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Baby Wellness Clinic CPS Vineyard Building, Philipsburg. The lactation consultation is done in collaboration with Women’s Health Services N.V.
The free lactation consultation is for moms in their second trimester and for moms with questions on breastfeeding. Pre-registration is required, and you can call 520-4163 for an appointment.

The goal of any lactation consultation is to identify and address any issues associated with breastfeeding in a way that works for the mother. Making breastfeeding comfortable for both mother and baby takes practice. Common challenges range from breast or nipple pain to finding a comfortable feeding position.

