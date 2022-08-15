WIB donates footballs to the St. Maarten Football Federation



On August 8 th 2022, Marketing Manager of the Windwards Islands Bank, Mr. Ferdinand Beauperthuy, hand-delivered new footballs to the St. Maarten Football Federation (SXMFF) as part of a major ongoing WIB/ VISA campaign called: “Score Big at FIFA World Cup 2022”.

The footballs were handed over to the General Secretary of the SXMFF, Mr. Gene Kemble, in the presence of Sint Maarten’ all-time top scorer Mr. Gerwin Lake. Mr. Kemble expressed appreciation on behalf of the SXMFF, the governing body of football in Sint Maarten. He indicated that the generous donation from WIB supports them in their mission to promote football on the island and to organize football competitions for Men, Women, Boys & Girls on

all levels.

WIB recognizes the importance of sports in our community. “While sports can help our residents to reach fitness goals and maintain a heathy life style, it also promotes community engagement & teamwork and plays an important factor in building a strong society”.

The WIB/ VISA World Cup campaign will run till September 15 th 2022, and every time someone makes a purchase with their personal WIB-VISA credit card, they will automatically qualify to participate in a raffle with a chance to win a trip for two to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

More details can be found on: www.wib-bank.net