Minister Ottley meets with the United Bus Drivers Association





On Sunday August 14th, acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Omar Ottley met with the United Bus Drivers Association at the Milton Peters College to discuss various issues concerning the bus terminal and routing system, price list increase, minimum and maximum fare possibilities, addition of extra routes, medical insurance from SZV and more.

The United Bus Drivers Association informed Minister Ottley that while they know these concerns were prior to his tenure, they are extremely grateful that the Minister made his Sunday afternoon available to hear their grievances.

Minister Ottley expressed his gratitude to the association for inviting him and requested the opportunity to gather further information on the above mentioned concerns. A follow-up meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 17 th with the Minister, the United Bus Drivers Association, and his staff to further discuss pending matters and concerns.