Police investigating shooting and meat cleaver incidents

3 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating two serious, but unrelated incidents that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
The first incident concerns a shooting in the vicinity of El General on Soualiga Road, Philipsburg. Central Dispatch received notification of the shooting around 8:45pm.
Indications were that number of unknown people fired shots in the area.
Several valuable clues were recovered from the scene by police. A bulletproof vest and a firearm were found in a nearby yard and confiscated by police.

Two suspects, initials C.C and E.J. respectively, were arrested in connection with the incident and transported to Philipsburg police station for further questioning.
The reason for this shooting incident is still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

