Breast Abnormalities Screening Project to be held September 17th 2022





The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor in collaboration with the American University of the

Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the Positive Foundation is pleased to announce the return of our breast

abnormalities screening program for women.



This initiative started in 2017, to educate the community about breast abnormalities, while empowering women to

use key strategies to proactively monitor their health. The program experienced great success prior to COVID-19 and

the organizers are excited to relaunch these health screenings with the community’s support. The first event is

scheduled to be held on September 17th, plus multiple events will follow in October and November of this year.



The program will provide free health screenings along with educational information about the symptoms of breast cancer and risk factors that may cause the development of breast cancer. Screenings also include a clinical breast

examination by Dr. Naira Chobanyan, Professor of Clinical Medicine at AUC, and a clinical oncology expert.



“I would like to encourage the women in our community to come out to the breast abnormalities screening program, as screening is done to detect breast cancer early. Breast cancer affects millions of people and their loved ones

yearly and is the second most common type of cancer in women. Breast cancer does not discriminate, know your

status and learn what signs to look for, it can save your life”. Said Minister of Public Health, Social Development

and Labor, Omar Ottley.