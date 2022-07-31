Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PUBLIC NOTICE

10 hours ago
Pearl FM

The Immigration & Border Protection Services of Sint Maarten hereby wishes to inform the public of the following;
All persons travelling to and from Anguilla must be in possession of a valid passport to enter or re-enter St. Maarten. All persons travelling for the August Monday festivities in Anguilla are also kindly encouraged to travel with their valid passports to avoid any inconvenience when returning St. Maarten.
Should persons have any questions or concerns, please contact the department via email: immigration@sintmaartengov.org.
Thank you kindly in advance for your attention and understanding.
The IBP Management Team

