Coast Guard intercepts go-fast with narcotics on board; a person on board the go-fast is killed in the action

11 hours ago
Pearl FM

The naval ship Zr.Ms. Groningen, which is currently sailing for the Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted a fast boat, a so-called go-fast, in the Caribbean Sea, which was carrying a large load of narcotics, presumably cocaine.

There were five people on board the go-fast who, the moment they realized they had been caught, threw several bales overboard. That part of the cargo has been lost, but more than 1620 kg of narcotics have still been seized. During this interception action, in which the KW also shot, one person on board the go-fast was killed.

The suspects, the remains and the contraband have been handed over by the Caribbean Coast Guard to the Curacao Police Force, which is continuing the investigation. Now that the Coast Guard was involved in the interception and someone was killed, the National Criminal Investigation Department is also involved in the investigation.

