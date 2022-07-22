Marijuana nursery dismantled



Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Uniform Division, conducted a house search in Saunders in the evening of Wednesday, 20 July 2022, based on information received about possible narcotics peddling.

An elaborate marijuana nursery was found at the location. The equipment, a large number of marijuana plants, and cash were confiscated.

Three suspects with initials E.A.G.R., E.E.R., and J.E.L. were arrested in connection with the marijuana nursery. The three men were transported to Philipsburg Police Station where they are held pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding similar illegal operations or weapons is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit on +1 721 542 222 ext. 208, 214 or 224. If you wish to remain anonymous, use the tip line at 9300. A private message can also be sent via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.