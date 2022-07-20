Gijs Mantel winner of the CBCS Economic Research Award 2022



Mr. Gijs Mantel, VWO-student at the Vespucci College in Curaçao, was awarded this year’s CBCS Best Economic Research Award for his economic research paper (i.e.,profielwerkstuk) titled ‘Restaurant Gouverneur De Rouville’. In his paper, Gijs explored factors which could improve the competitive position of the restaurant on the local market. The jury, chaired by Mr. José Jardim and with Mr. Alberto Romero, Mr. Russel Voges, and Mr. Eric Matto as members, was unanimous in its decision. It particularly appreciated the survey that Mr. Mantel conducted for his paper and said the paper was original and creative in its content. Mr. Mantel presented his main research findings during a special celebration at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS). He received an award and a money prize of NAf.2,500.-.

This year’s competition is the second edition of the research competition, which was launched by the CBCS in 2018 to stimulate and promote research on the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. HAVO and VWO students in Curaçao and Sint Maarten as well as local and foreign bachelor and master students were invited to participate in this competition.

To participate in the award program, HAVO and VWO students could submit their economic research paper for the subject of economics, while students at bachelor’s and master’s level competed for a prize by submitting their graduation thesis. This year, students at HAVO and VWO level from Curaçao and Sint Maarten participated in the competition. There were also submissions on bachelor’s level.

The jury evaluated each entry on its applied research method, originality, creativity, writing skills, lay-out, and relevance for the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. After a thorough assessment, the jury unanimously decided to award the CBCS Best Economic Research Award 2022 to Gijs Mantel.

The CBCS congratulates the winner and thanks all participants in the 2022 Research Award, and looks forward to the upcoming edition.