Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season



National Disaster Coordination and Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday, reminded the business community and the tourism sector to review their plan for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) is currently monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern

tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is possible a tropical depression could form.

Now is the time for the business community in its entirety as well as residents to review what preparations they have in

place, and don’t wait until a storm is about to hit the country to rush preparations.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising the country’s tourism sector and business community, to review

hurricane season preparatory plans as the country is exactly one-month away from the peak start of the season which

runs from August 15 through October 15.

At this stage of the hurricane season, tourism-oriented businesses including vacation rental management companies

should have plans already in place in the event of a hurricane strike.

By having a hurricane plan in place, the business will be able to recover much quickly.

The prevention of the loss of life of staff and visitors along with protecting property from damage is the responsibility of every business owner.

The engine of the economy is based on every single business operation on the island having a plan in place to

protect their business and re-open once all clear has been given. Each one plays a very important role in the country’s

tourism-oriented service economy.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten

(MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The hurricane season runs through November 30.