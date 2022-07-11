Prime Minister Jacobs to speak at HLPF

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to attend and present at United Nations High-Level Political Forum

High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) is an initiative held by the United Nations (UN), which seeks to reflect on recovery policies that can reverse the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Jacobs will be in attendance on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands from Wednesday, July13, to Friday, July 15. Also in attendance are the Minister for Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher and, the Minister of Primary and

Secondary Education, Dennis Wiersma of the Netherlands. The Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes will also be present.

During the speaking moments at the Ministerial Discussion Panel and Flagship event on July 14, Prime Minister Jacobs will be raising awareness and pushing the agenda of Small Island Developing States, as they face a diverse range of issues when it comes to sustainable development and climate adaptation.

“My upcoming visit to the United Nations is a move toward building a stronger Sint Maarten and establishing our voice as one that is deserving of being heard. One of my objectives during this visit is to use the platform as a podium for best practices that increase climate resilience of ecosystems, society and economic sectors.” said the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria E. Jacobs.

The theme, ‘Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,’ is not only essential for country Sint Maarten to hear, but also to be at the forefront of. It will be a great opportunity to mobilize UN member states and other stakeholders to come forward with voluntary commitments in the margins of the UN 2023 Water Conference.

The government has been working diligently to rebuild and strengthen the country of Sint Maarten, as well as solidify its position on a global level. To do so, there is a need to enact policies that will positively affect the people. The Forum creates a foundation for being less reactive and more proactive, especially where the wellbeing of the people of Sint Maarten is concerned. Sustainability plays a key role in the implementation as it will ensure our people’s benefit for generations to come.

Prime Minister Jacobs went on to elaborate, “When we were struck with the plight of COVID-19 the government was faced with new challenges that were previously unheard of. We had to learn, grow, and adapt in the moment. New policies were formed, and unlike with Hurricanes Irma and Maria, there were no definitive answers, as the world dealt with wave after wave; variant after variant.”

“It is during these moments, we can learn from other world leaders, share our concerns, and add our positions to the discussion. When we become part of the initiatives, we can better plan and develop. I urge the people of Sint Maarten to not only read about the forum, but also to continue to work on community projects and initiatives that can be sustainable for our country.”