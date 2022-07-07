Care agreement between Eye Care Optical Saba and ZJCN 6 th July 2022



The care agreement between Eye Care Optical Saba and Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) is in full force under the same conditions and will remain in force until the 31 st of December, 2022 After consultation with ZJCN it is agreed that Eye Care Optical Saba remains the number 1 and only optician and optometrist for ZJCN insured individuals on Saba. Eye Care Optical Saba has identified bottlenecks for operations which ZJCN will analyze and present pragmatic solutions if available.

Firstly, Eye Care Optical Saba has permission from ZJCN to adjust its opening hours as long as this does not lead to adverse health effects to ZJCN insured individuals.

The opening times are: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. until 31st of August . After that the opening days and hours will be adjusted according to the need.

The office of Eye Care Optical Saba will continue to be located at Breadline Plaza, Windwardside, Saba.

ZJCN is pleased to continue its working relations with the staff of Eye Care optical Saba, in order to provide efficient and necessary care to the Saba community.