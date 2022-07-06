“Fabian Uncut” and live in St. Martin for Caribbean Literature Day, July 12



From Havana to Port of Spain, Caribbean lit fests and other cultural activities are inching back to life as countries and

territories of the region and around the world continue working to put manners on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Literature Day, July 12, 2022, is also ready to repeat its growing popularity as a “people’s celebration” in the region, and with activities by individuals and institutions from Canada to Kenya.

This year, Frontlist.in, India’s publishing platform, and the Texas-based Greene Publishing have joined those announcing the celebration, said Lasana M. Sekou at House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP). HNP is the indie press that launched Caribbean Literature Day at the St. Martin Book Fair in 2020.

“Fabian Uncut” is the Caribbean Literature Day program in St. Martin on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, hosted by the cozy SoIL art space at St. John’s Ranch #5, just off LB Scott Road, said SoIL director Dr. Rhoda Arrindell.

Fabian Adekunle Badejo will read from SOS: Season of Storms, his latest book of poems.

The poet, journalist, literary critic will himself be interviewed throughout his recital for a booktalk interactive with the audience, said Badejo’s publisher HNP.

“Fabian Uncut” is a free, public cultural program that begins at 7:30 PM; and books will be available, said Shujah Reiph, president of Conscious Lyrics (CLF). The cultural foundation is bundling its energy with SoIL and HNP to spread the word and activities on- and off-island, at venues and online about Caribbean Literature Day, said Reiph.

“All Caribbean People & Lovers of Caribbean Literature everywhere,” individuals and institutions are encouraged each year to “Celebrate the day by reading the works of your favorite Caribbean writers; buying Caribbean books published in the Caribbean and beyond, and by Caribbean authors. Present Caribbean books as gifts.” (houseofnehesipublish.com)

Caribbean Literature Day is an exciting reason to have library exhibitions, special sales from bookstores and publishers, and literary supplements in newspapers, blogs, and other media, said Reiph.

Furthermore, the pan-Caribbean day can be celebrated “with books, recitals, social media posts and discussions at home, work, and play and in all media, about books of poetry, fiction, drama, art, music, and all the other genres by Caribbean writers.” (houseofnehesipublish.com)

For details about the meaning of Caribbean Literature Day, check out these links in English, Spanish, and French: Caribbean Literature Day – July 12 bit.ly/3Kplstq; Declaración: Día de la Literatura Caribeña – 12 de julio bit.ly/3v49C1k; Déclaration : la Journée de Littérature Caribéenne – le 12 juillet bit.ly/3DVRESE.