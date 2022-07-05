Monster Factory Sponsors’ “Emancipation Female Softball Knockout” hosted by It’s Time Foundation

The Monster Factory Foundation (MFF) was grateful to be a sponsor of the Emancipation Female Softball Knockout held on June 30-July 3, 2022. The all-female knockout tournament which was held on the Little League Baseball field featured five local teams and one visiting team from our sister island, Statia. The proceeds that were collected from the tournament will be donated to all participating teams.

Mr. Dimar Labega, President of the Monster Factory Foundation (MFF) stated ” it was a great pleasure seeing the athletes of Sint Maarten and other islands showcasing their talents. He also mentioned that the knockout tournament was a great way of displaying the female softball talent of this island and how effective it can be when the community comes together for the betterment of sports and our athletes. It encourages and allows for all athletes to “dominate their space!”

Mr. Labega, looks forward to supporting future events such as the “Emancipation Female Softball Knockout”.

The MFF will continue to promote the advancement of sports, fitness and health, which can have immediate and long-term health benefits within our country.