CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Only Open Thursday and Friday this week. Get Vaccinated!

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursday, July 07 and Friday, July 08.

On Thursday, July 07, the clinic hours are from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. On Friday, July 08, the clinic hours are 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

It was announced last week that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic would also be open on Monday, July 04 and Wednesday, July 03, but this won’t be the case due to unforeseen circumstances. CPS apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

The clinic schedule for the remainder of July and for August will be announced soon.

Everyone is urged to come and get their COVID-19 vaccine. The virus has not gone away, and the vaccine continues to exhibit strong protection against severe disease and death across all virus variants.

The Vaccine Clinic will be working on the basis of walk-ins for persons who would like to receive their 1 st , 2 nd, and 3 rd doses of the vaccine. You must bring with you your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID), and you must wear your mask while inside the clinic.

The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at CPS in the Vineyard Building Office Complex for COVID-19 vaccinations.

For vaccination related questions, registration queries, persons can visit: services.sintmaartengov.org; or email/call (914), vaccination@sintmaartengov.org ; or call the paediatric hotline cell: (721) 526-1644.