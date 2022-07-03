Armed robbery on supermarket located the Arch road



The police dispatch was notified about an armed robbery which to took place in a supermarket located on the Arch road.

The supermarket was robbed of cash from the cash register with the use of a firearm.

After the robbery both suspects made their escape in an awaiting vehicle.

The police tried the intercept the getaway vehicle which lead to a short pursuit that ended in the Belvedere area.

During this pursuit a male suspect was apprehended.

The other two suspects avoided being captured by fleeing through the bushes towards the French border.

A search for the fleeing suspects in the immediate area was conducted, a weapon was discovered and confiscated. No additional arrest was made.

The French authorities were also notified.

This investigation will be conducted by the special robbery unit.