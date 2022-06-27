CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Open June 30. Three days Available for Vaccines in the First Week of July



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will only be open on Thursday, June 30 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

During the first week of July 04 – 08, the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will resume a three-day schedule as follows:

Monday, July 04: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM; Wednesday, July 03: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM; Friday, July 05: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

The clinic schedule for the remainder of July and for August will be announced soon.

CPS would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as CPS navigates the slow summer months.

Everyone is urged to come and get their COVID-19 vaccine. The virus has not gone away, and the vaccine continues to exhibit strong protection against severe disease and death across all virus variants.

Global health experts believe that continued virus evolution is expected, resulting in the emergence of new variants, and therefore, it is very important for the public to get vaccinated and be protected.

The Vaccine Clinic will be working on the basis of walk-ins for persons who would like to receive their 1 st , 2 nd, and 3 rd doses of the vaccine. You must bring with you your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID).

Paediatric clinics will continue on an appointment basis only, which will continue on Wednesdays until further notice.

The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at CPS in the Vineyard Building Office Complex for COVID-19 vaccinations.

For vaccination related questions, registration queries, persons can visit: services.sintmaartengov.org; or email/call (914), vaccination@sintmaartengov.org ; or call the paediatric hotline cell: (721) 526-1644.

CPS is a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA).