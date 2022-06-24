Open invitation to TelEm Group “FUN Raiser” event Sunday



Host of activities planned by Personnel Association to raise funds for three worthy causes

The Personnel Association flyer inviting TelEm Group staff to take part in Sunday’s Family friendly Day of events in what is billed as a fun-filled charity fund raiser.

The TelEm Group Personnel Association is inviting company employees and members of the general public to a fun day of activities to help raise much-needed funds for three important organizations on St. Maarten.

The day set aside for the event is Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5:00 am until 5:00 pm.

There will be a host of activities (Powered by TelEm personnel) including a Walk-A-Thon, a Car Wash, Food, Bake Sale & lots to Drink, Music, wet and dry activities for children and adults alike. There will be lots of shaded areas to beat the heat as well as wet-themed activities to keep children and adults cool also.

Event organizers say live entertainment is being provided, with expected performances by the DJ Tete (11am-2pm), King Vers (2pm-3pm) and Control Band (3pm-4.30pm).

Lots of parking will be available at the APS parking pot adjacent to the government building.

All proceeds from the various activities will be donated to the Art Saves Lives Foundation, Babe Ruth Baseball League and the Men’s Mental Health Organization.

“The FUN Raiser Team is really grateful to all TelEm Group staff who have already offered to donate their time and efforts to organize this fun charitable event,” says Marketing Officer, Adrian Lista, on behalf of the Personnel Association. The idea was well received from the onset and staff has been garnering donations, selling tickets,

offering their services to assist in any way possible. This is a team effort and all hands are on deck to ensure it’s success.

“Everyone else can help by turning out to participate in the events with their friends and families and also by helping to spread the word about the event so that we can have maximum attendance,” continued, Adrian.

The organizers say the first event of the day will be the round-the-pond walk-a-thon starting at 5:00 am from the TelEm Group main building on Pond Island, for which a $10 ticket to participate in the event will secure a Tabata Fitness session, light breakfast and a walk-a-thon tee-shirt to mark the occasion.

By the end of the day, the organizers are hoping to collect some sizeable funds from donations to assist the three organizations, all of whom are deserving in their own right. The Art Saves Lives Foundation is helping to shine the spotlight on St.Maarten’s aspiring artists, many of whom want to pursue careers in the Arts. Thanks to the work of the Babe Ruth Baseball league in just one year of being formed, a team of talented players from St. Maarten may be making their way to the Bahamas in July to participate in the first ever Caribbean Babe Ruth tournament – just in time for the upcoming baseball season in August. Funds raised will also go to the Men’s Mental Health Organization to help with the group’s focus on mental health issues affecting men and boys in the St. Maarten community.

“Each of the group’s selected for donations from the proceeds of these events are playing a significant role in the positive development of different aspects of our youth in the community and each are deserving of any support we can give them,” said the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Lista.

“Everyone in the community can help just by turning out and having fun with the team of TelEm Group staffers who will be on hand to ensure a good time is had by all,” said Mr. Lista.

Persons, groups and corporate partners wishing to purchase tickets for the TelEm Group Fun Raiser event are asked to call 611 for further information.