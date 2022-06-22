CPS Calls on Men and Boys to Live healthier and active lives





The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around the world, not enough people are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise.

Some of the consequences of inactivity are overweight or obesity.

Physical activity is good for health and can prevent heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

June is Men’s Health Month and Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging all boys and men to practice a healthy lifestyle and taking preventive actions to be and remain healthy.

CPS would like to see men and boys consult their family physician to determine their risk factors.

Some risk factors are tobacco use: using tobacco is one of the most damaging lifestyle choices and many of these deaths occur prematurely.

Excessive salt consumption is another high risk: excessive salt consumption is strongly associated with the development of cardiovascular diseases. By eating less salt and staying within the limits of the recommended maximum – 5 grams a day – you can protect your health and significantly reduce the risk of developing

noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Thirdly, physical inactivity: physical activity is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle, and the absence of it can lead to serious

consequences.

By taking action and reaching the recommended minimum of physical activity per week – 150 minutes of moderate and/or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity – you can protect your health, enhance your well-being and considerably reduce the risk of developing different associated conditions.



Get educated about your health and your risk of inherit health condition, and the diseases that can affect you; get screened and tested to be sure you are healthy; make annual visits to the doctor; eat healthier; and be more active and monitor your health.

CPS encourages Sint Maarten men and boys to make healthy choices, live a healthy lifestyle and be active.

Persons seeking additional information should contact their family physician or CPS at telephone numbers: 542-1570 or 542-1222.