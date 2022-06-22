CARPHA Continues to Focus on Results Based Management to Achieve Results for the CARICOM Region

On June 15th and 17th, employees of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) participated in a training workshop aimed at increasing the Agency’s capacity to deliver results and to be able to assess the impact of its work. The Strategic Planning, Results Based Management (RBM) and Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Workshop forms part of a series of activities being undertaken by Le Groupe-Conseil Baastel. Baastel was awarded the consultancy to Institutionalise Results Based Management at the Agency, in September 2021, this consultancy will also facilitate the development of CARPHA’s Strategic Plan 2022-2025.

In her opening remarks, Dr Joy St. John, Executive Director of CARPHA stated, “While the Agency already

operates within a results-oriented reality, it welcomed the opportunity for the employees to collectively, take an

in-depth view of the strategic planning process.” She added that the exercise would help to clearly show what

CARPHA has achieved and what the Agency hopes to achieve in the future. She highlighted that the training

would, “help us deepen our understanding of these processes and how we can each contribute to the importance of this process.”

Head of Vector Borne Diseases, Dr Horace Cox expressed that he is optimistic that the Agency would have

even greater impact moving forward and felt that the workshop was beneficial because it “teaches how we can

use the data of today to guide the design and implementation of the interventions of tomorrow”. While Dr Rian Extavour, Programme Manager of the Caribbean Regulatory System shared, “Many aspects of the

session made me more aware of how we can be even more creative to find other opportunities to strengthen

what we do.”

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, with the support of the Caribbean Development Bank

(CDB), developed and implemented the CARICOM Results-Based Management (RBM) System based on the

Community Strategic Plan 2015-2019. The CARICOM RBM System was developed to serve as a mechanism

to engender a more results-oriented culture within the Region. It was executed to improve implementation

rates, increase accountability, transparency and improve governance of the Community. All regional

institutions, including The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), were then mandated by

CARICOM Heads of Government to adopt the RBM approach and institutionalise RBM in their operations.

With activities such as these workshops, CARPHA is well on its way to fulfilling this mandate. Dr. Mark

Sami, Director of Corporate Services elaborated that “RBM will ensure that organisational efficiency is

enhanced because all departments whether corporate or technical will direct their energies towards the

achievement of set objectives, thus ensuring unity in purpose.”

Funding for this activity is being provided by the European Union (EU) through the 11th European Development

Fund (11th EDF) Programme of Support for Health Security Strengthening for Prevention and Control of

Outbreaks of Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean, for which CARPHA is the Executing Agency. The

Secretariat of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) has supported CARPHA’s

access to these resources. This project, which is valued at €8,000,000.00 and has a duration of four (4) years,

will enhance the institutional capacity of CARPHA to effectively support the Caribbean in preparing for and

responding to public health emergencies.