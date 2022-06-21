Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Relief on Gas prices to go into effect June 21st.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM


 
The Ministers of Finance, Justice, and the acting Minister of TEATT, Omar Ottley, would like to inform the public that the long-awaited relief on gas prices will go into effect on Tuesday June 21, 2022.
The relief consists of a reduction in the import duty (formally referred to as excise tax in the price build up model) from NAf 29 cents to NAf 15.5 cents per liter.
As a result of this, the previously published prices for the sale of gasoline will drop from NAf 3.294 to 3.145 per liter, resulting in a savings of roughly NAf 15 cents per liter.
Considering that the import duty (or excise tax) is not applied to diesel, the price of diesel will remain unchanged at NAf 2.562 per liter. The foregoing relief will remain in place for a maximum period of 6 months.
The Government of Sint Maarten would like to remind the public that the price of fuel products on the world market remains highly volatile and as such the population should be prepared for more frequent fluctuations in prices for the coming months.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Court denies request for suspension of deportation order and return of illegal resident convicted of a crime

4 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Lions Club presents Citizen of the Year Award to Mrs. Bregje Boetekees Van’t Hof of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

4 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

‘Domestic Violence and Mediation’ project presented to Trust Fund Committee

4 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Victims of sexual crimes urged to file report with Police

19 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Relief on Gas prices to go into effect June 21st.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Court denies request for suspension of deportation order and return of illegal resident convicted of a crime

4 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Lions Club presents Citizen of the Year Award to Mrs. Bregje Boetekees Van’t Hof of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

4 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

‘Domestic Violence and Mediation’ project presented to Trust Fund Committee

4 hours ago
Pearl FM