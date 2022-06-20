Victims of sexual crimes urged to file report with Police



~ KPSM, OM committed to continued investigation & prosecution ~



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (19 June 2022) –Sexual abuse is a very traumatic experience and

is often an under-reported crime, especially when the victim is a minor, one of the most

vulnerable groups in the community. Victims of sexual crimes are, therefore, encouraged, by

justice authorities to report such crimes to the Police. The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM

and the Prosecutor’s Office OM are committed to the continued investigation and prosecution of

suspects of such criminal acts.



The call for victims of sexual crimes for report these is again renewed by the justice authorities,

in particular due to the “Pandora” case heard in the Court of First Instance in Philipsburg on

June 16, 2022. In that case, a man and woman stand trial for repeatedly raping and assaulting

four young girls.



Sexual abuse and sexual crimes at the level this case has brought to light raise concerns about

other instances that may have gone unreported. Victims of sexual crimes are reminded by

authorities that their situation will be handled with due care. The detectives and others involved

are trained and committed to assist anyone who needs to file a report.



The Prosecutor’s Office, together with KPSM, will continue to invest in investigating reports of

sexual crimes and taking these to court with sufficient supporting evidence. Anyone who may

have experienced sexual abuse is strongly urged to report this to police.



The OM understands that there can be fear about reporting an abuser, but the “Pandora” case

has shown that just one person speaking up can bring about action. In this case, a victim

confided in a trusted person, a teacher, who took steps to address the complaint. If you

witnessed or experienced any of this or similar abuse, reach out to the police as soon as

possible.



No incident of sexual abuse should go unreported or unaddressed. Anyone can make a report

about suspected sexual abuse if they have reason to believe someone is or has been in danger.

Confiding in a trusted person – a teacher, a counsellor, a school nurse – is also encouraged by

authorities. Those in trusted positions are also reminded to take the required acts to assist

victims.



Do you have a report to make or would like to speak to someone about what you have

witnessed and/or experienced? Contact KPSM Youth and Morals Department via telephone

number +1 721 549 1117.