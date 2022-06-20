Victims of sexual crimes urged to file report with Police

~ KPSM, OM committed to continued investigation & prosecution ~
PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (19 June 2022) –Sexual abuse is a very traumatic experience and
is often an under-reported crime, especially when the victim is a minor, one of the most
vulnerable groups in the community. Victims of sexual crimes are, therefore, encouraged, by
justice authorities to report such crimes to the Police. The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM
and the Prosecutor’s Office OM are committed to the continued investigation and prosecution of
suspects of such criminal acts.
The call for victims of sexual crimes for report these is again renewed by the justice authorities,
in particular due to the “Pandora” case heard in the Court of First Instance in Philipsburg on
June 16, 2022. In that case, a man and woman stand trial for repeatedly raping and assaulting
four young girls.
Sexual abuse and sexual crimes at the level this case has brought to light raise concerns about
other instances that may have gone unreported. Victims of sexual crimes are reminded by
authorities that their situation will be handled with due care. The detectives and others involved
are trained and committed to assist anyone who needs to file a report.
The Prosecutor’s Office, together with KPSM, will continue to invest in investigating reports of
sexual crimes and taking these to court with sufficient supporting evidence. Anyone who may
have experienced sexual abuse is strongly urged to report this to police.
The OM understands that there can be fear about reporting an abuser, but the “Pandora” case
has shown that just one person speaking up can bring about action. In this case, a victim
confided in a trusted person, a teacher, who took steps to address the complaint. If you
witnessed or experienced any of this or similar abuse, reach out to the police as soon as
possible.
No incident of sexual abuse should go unreported or unaddressed. Anyone can make a report
about suspected sexual abuse if they have reason to believe someone is or has been in danger.
Confiding in a trusted person – a teacher, a counsellor, a school nurse – is also encouraged by
authorities. Those in trusted positions are also reminded to take the required acts to assist
victims.
Do you have a report to make or would like to speak to someone about what you have
witnessed and/or experienced? Contact KPSM Youth and Morals Department via telephone
number +1 721 549 1117.