Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs travels to Aruba for Four-Country consultation meetings



Philipsburg – Today, Sunday, June 19th, 2022, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, the

Honorable Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion and their support staff are traveling to Aruba to attend

four-country consultation meetings with the Prime Ministers of Aruba and Curaçao and State

Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen. These consultation meetings which begin on Monday, June 20th,

will serve as the platform to confirm the direction necessary in order to answer the questions and

concerns expressed by the Parliaments of the Kingdom through their various reports on the

Consensus Kingdom Law on the Entity for Reform and Development (COHO).

In preparation for these consultation meetings, technical teams of the countries traveled to Curaçao

in May for pre-discussion where they identified the areas for which further discussion and consensus

are necessary on a political level. “The various reports from the Parliaments of the Kingdom form

the basis for the discussions to be held, as such, the outcome of these meetings will determine how

the countries proceed with the Kingdom Law. St. Maarten remains determined and looks forward to

fruitful negotiations with our Kingdom partners,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.