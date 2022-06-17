MINISTER OTTLEY, SZV AND SVB CURAÇAO SHARE INSIGHTS ON IMPROVING INSURANCE ACCESS

The Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley recently visited the offices of the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) in Curaçao as part of a regional stakeholder tour. Minister Ottley was accompanied by the Director of Social & Health Insurances (SZV) Mr. Glen A. Carty and his delegation, addressing topics such as voluntary insurance for sole-proprietors,

legislative changes and medical care packages.

“The meeting with SVB was very fruitful as we were able to discuss and compare details surrounding the basic medical care packages and the upcoming general insurance of Sint Maarten. Naturally, common interest was shared for the sustainability of both country’s health care funds and how we can support each other in the areas that need

improvement for our people.” – Mr. Omar Ottley, Minister VSA

The management of SVB Curaçao shared compliments for SZV’s 2021 Medical Referrals tender process, where international health care facilities would be contracted to expand access to quality medical care for SZV insured. The Ministry of VSA, in collaboration with SZV will follow-up on several matters of interest. These include legislative

changes to further support the access to voluntary insurance for sole-proprietors and gaps in the current basic medical care package, which could be included in the upcoming general health insurance (GHI).