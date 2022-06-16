START OF INTERIM DIRECTOR AT SEHCF

In the past weeks we have been informing you of our intentions to make structural changes to the organization of St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation. These changes are part of our commitment, as the Supervisory Board of SEHCF to improve our organization and as such contribute to the improvement of the healthcare system of St. Eustatius.

We have held discussions and selected, Mr. Frank Rothweiler who has been appointed as interim board of director for at least one year. Mr. Rothweiler has lived in Curacao for over 30 years. He has extensive experience in the health care field and specifically experience in business development and strategic change.

During his interim period, he will lead the St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation in line with the new vision and mission and will provide the board, among others, with advice on a definite structure for managing the organization, as well as ensure implementation of actions stemming from the new vision and mission document.

Mr. Rothweiler started at SEHCF last week, on June 6, 2022, and is looking forward to getting acquainted with the organization and with the community of St. Eustatius.

We are also in discussion with a medical consultant who will assist Mr. Rothweiler and our doctors’ team with executing a medical analysis of SEHCF within short.

We will continue to keep you abreast of our organization’s developments and our efforts to improve healthcare for our community.

Improving health care on St. Eustatius is a process everyone can contribute to. We, therefore, invite residents to share their experiences and suggestions with us. This can be done via our suggestion box in Queen Beatrix Medical Center or via info@sehcf.org. We encourage the community to follow us on Facebook for the latest developments and announcements of SEHCF.