NAGICO Insurances donates electronic scoreboard to Sports



An electronic Baseball/ Softball scoreboard was erected at the John Cooper Jose Lake Ball Park, as a donation to sports by NAGICO Insurances, to commemorate our 40 th anniversary.

We have been executing several projects this year, to show our gratitude to the community, for their patronage and support for the past 40 years.

“We are celebrating 40 years as a company and we could not have achieved this milestone without the support and patronage of our clients and the community, this is something that we will not lose sight of, and are truly grateful for,” Eric Ellis Managing Director and Head of NAGICO St. Maarten said.

“NAGICO prides itself in being a good corporate citizen, and while we have made several contributions so far this year, this is one of our projects that I am most proud of, because this scoreboard is something that I know we had a need for as a community, and it will benefit many people and for years to come.”

Rodolphe Samuel, Minister of Education, Sports & Culture, along with members of the National Sports Institute (NSI), gathered at the Ballpark, to witness the symbolic lighting up of the scoreboard and expressed sincerest thanks to NAGICO.

“On behalf of my team, and the entire community of St. Maarten, we want to truly thank NAGICO for seeing the need and making this generous contribution,” he said.

“This is something that I have been championing because it was definitely needed, so we are extremely grateful to NAGICO for making this a reality.”

Head of the Sports Department, Jonelle Richardson, Director of NSI, Michael Cornet and NAGICO’s Marketing Manager; Lisa Brown, were all present with their respective teams to witness this occasion. The previous scoreboard was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes and since then, scoring for all game was being manually done. To inaugurate this new scoreboard, the NAGICO team will be working with the NSI to organize an all-stars tournament, the details of which will be announced later.