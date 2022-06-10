Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

18 years imprisonment demanded for Dawn Beach shooting suspect

23 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for eighteen years imprisonment for the suspect in the fatal Dawn Beach shooting that occurred on May 8, 2021. The case was heard by the Court of First Instance in Philipsburg on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Suspect O.M.C. is charged with murder and firearms possession. C. is suspected of shooting victim M. in the abdomen while the victim was in his car. The victim’s car was also shot several times. The victim died as a result of his gunshot wound. 
The Prosecutor’s Office has called on the Court to dismiss the suspect’s claim of self-defense.
The verdict in this case will be handed down on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

