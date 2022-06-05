Subject: Livestream funeral service Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt.



For all those who are unable to attend the funeral service of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt in person a livestream of the funeral service will be available. The celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 6 th at the Philipsburg Methodist Church. Viewings will be held from 09.00am to 10.45am. The service commences at 11.00am. Followed by the interment at the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery in Philipsburg.

The livestreaming will take place during the viewing and service inside the Philipsburg Methodist Church. The livestream will be available to the public from 0900AM, on June 6, and can be accessed via this link:

https://youtu.be/ST180XbIkNg

The link will also be published on the Facebook page of the Governor of Sint Maarten and the website of the Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten.