PJIAE N.V. WELCOMES RETURN OF COPA AIRLINES: BI-WEEKLY FLIGHTS BETWEEN PANAMA CITY AND ST. MAARTEN

It was a festive atmosphere at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Wednesday, when a delegation representing both the Dutch – and French Tourism Offices, dignitaries, as well as representatives of the Airport, were on hand to welcome the return of Copa Airlines.

The airline resumed flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Panama City (PTY), nearly two years after the airline suspended its service, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines is currently the only carrier offering non-stop services from St Maarten to Central America and will operate twice a week, with flights on Wednesday and Friday, using a Boeing 737 with a seat capacity for 160.

CEO Brian Mingo of Princess Juliana International Airport: “Today I’m very happy and honored to welcome Copa Airlines again to our airport and the island of St Maarten. Copa plays a vital role via its Central American hub and is increasingly important for our hub network in the Caribbean. It was also a pleasure to welcome the Director Chief Pilot of Copa Airlines, Captain Marcelo Gallino, as he flew on the first flight to St. Maarten in 2010”.

Karen Sanne, Regional Sales Manager for Copa Airlines, stated, “Copa Airlines is excited to start operations once again in St. Maarten and continue supporting the development of the region through the connectivity offered by the Hub of the America’s in Panama, connecting the Caribbean with the rest of the continent”.

“With new gateways opening, this gives an opportunity for destination St. Maarten to be able to target new areas in Panama as well as other surrounding regions in Central – and South America. This is definitely a positive development for the island of St Maarten” said May-ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.