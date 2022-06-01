COM Expresses Deepest Condolences on the Passing of Leonora Sneek-Gibbs

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon. Silveria Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Government and of Sint Maarten, expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Leonora Sneek-Gibbs as well as the people and Government of St. Eustatius, on the passing of the former Commissioner and

State Secretary.

Sneek-Gibbs was the wife of independent Statia Island Council member Nicolaas ‘Koos Sneek.

“Affectionately known as ‘Nora,’ Sneek-Gibbs, was a shining bright star to the Windward Islands communities, and especially to the people of Statia that she served over the decades. Nora’s family, friends and close relatives on Sint Maarten, will dearly miss her,” Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Tuesday.

Leonora was also very involved in the business community as operator of the Talk of the Town and the Blue Bead Restaurant.

Sneek-Gibbs served as State Secretary in the government of the former Netherlands Antilles, prior to its dissolution on October 10, 2010.

Besides her business and government interests and involvement, Sneek-Gibbs also served her community in a number of civic organizations such as St. Eustatius Lions Club, Quota International Club, and the St. Eustatius Promotion of International Culture and Education (SPICE) Foundation.

“Nora was an exemplary public servant and citizen who discharged her duties with diligence and integrity. To her husband Island Council member Koos Sneek, family, dear friends, and the people of Statia, our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Tuesday.



