Ministry VROMI Tree Removal also Includes Replanting. Effort is to Improve Traffic Safety near Prince Bernard Bridge

The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), commenced on Wednesday May 25 th , 2022, with a project regarding the mangrove trees in the area of the Prince Bernard Bridge.

The primary objective of the project is to improve traffic safety at this intersection.

It has been determined after an on-site assessment once the works started on May 25 th that certain vegetation within 25 meters of all four corners of the Prince Bernhard Bridge will be completely removed.

In the coming weeks, the cleared areas will be replanted with young green buttonwood mangroves and native vegetation that will be maintained on a regular basis in order to ensure a line of site for traffic safety and an aesthetic view into the pond for enjoyment and recreation.

Motorists have already experienced the traffic safety improvements by having better visibility.

The Ministry of VROMI has received a number of communications and observed public comments with respect to

this project and would like to thank all those for their views and input.

The ministry welcomes a continued dialogue with the community related to any public sector project or activities regarding any concerns or recommendations.

Persons can submit their views, concerns, or recommendations via the following email address minvromi@sintmaartengov.org