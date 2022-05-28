Artwork by Magueda Jackson on display at the House of Parliament As of Monday May 16, 2022, Parliament has been displaying artwork by Ms. Maqueda Jackson.



Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten with ties to Anguilla and St. Kitts, Ms. Jackson shared that her art journey began with her parents allowing her to be expressive through art. She was given the opportunity at an early age by her

devoted parents to showcase her artwork on the walls of their home, this enabled Ms. Jackson’s creativity to blossom. Ms. Jackson attended the St. Maarten Academy High School where she took art as a subject under the Art Teacher Mr.

Thomas.

Ms. Jackson’s passion for painting, creating, and poetry writing was never caged rather, she was always given the freedom throughout her childhood and adolescent years to express herself which she showcased through her art. She is one of the many writers published by House of Nehesi Publishers, “Where I See The Sun” (contemporary poetry 2013). She is also a Spoken Word Artist for The Poets Lounge. Her work has been on exhibitions in Anguilla, Sint. Maarten, and showcased for Carifesta 2008.

Besides growing up creating decorations and cards as a child, Ms. Jackson was introduced to the art crochet while attending The Methodist Agogic Centre. She created crochet and beaded jewelry along with clutches, and items for home decor, which were all made with passion and the love Ms. Jackson shared for the art of creating.

Ms. Jackson’s love for art has grown and evolved over the years. She often expresses that thrilling feeling of creating an idea and seeing it to come to fruition.

Her passion for painting, lies within the areas of imaginative, abstract and at times suggestively sensual, with all pieces showcasing a vibrant array of colors. Her inspiration at times comes from an inwardly feeling from within and her admiration for God’s creations.

Ms. Maqueda Jackson expressed that she is thankful to God for her gifts and to her parents for allowing it to cultivate.

The House of Parliament is displaying eight beautiful paintings of this talented inspired creative designer, artist, and poet. Works displayed are entitled; Heliconia, Molded In Love, Armageddon, Love Birds, Heart of Roses, Love Motions, Old Chinese Tree, and Heart Blooming.

From May 2022 – November 2022 the artwork of Ms. Magueda Jackson will be prominently displayed in the lobby area, library, and conference room of the House of Parliament.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten exhibits the work of different artists. Prior to Ms. Jackson, the work of artists; Sir Rolando Richardson, Roberto Arrindell, Ms. Lucina “La Rich” Audain, Ms. Beverly Mae, Ms. Leola Cotton, Students of the Art Café Foundation, Ms. Tessel Verheij and Mrs. Lindy Jacquet were displayed.