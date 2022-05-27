First Preparedness Meeting Held in Preparation for Hurricane Season





On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs chaired her first preparedness meeting involving 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) that make-up the country’s national disaster coordination system.

Department Head of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) briefed the Prime Minister and ESF

coordinators with respect to the forecast for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Thereafter, each ESF coordinator presented an overview of their state of national preparedness for the season.

The 10 ESFs are: ESF-1 NV GEBE Electricity/Water Production; ESF-2 Bureau Telecommunications & Post (BTP);

ESF-3 Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI); ESF-4

Fire Department; ESF-5 Police Department; ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Medical Assistance; ESF-7 Ministry VSA Evacuation, Shelters, Relief and Mass Casualties; ESF-8 Department of

Communication (DCOMM); ESF-9 Ministry of General Affairs; and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT).

The hurricane season officially starts on June 1 st and ends on November 30 th .

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its forecast for the 2022

Atlantic hurricane season, predicting an above-normal season – busy season ahead.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or

higher), of which six (6) to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three (3) to six (6)

major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70%

confidence.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by

visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM