Construction prefab housing daycare progressing well

The Government of Sint Maarten’s owned and operated station SXMGOV Radio 107.9FM celebrates its 5th anniversary on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022. The station’s 24/7 format offers Government news, information and local music.

SXM GOV Radio 107.9FM was born out of a history of devastating Hurricanes Luis & Marilyn of 1995. Former Lt.Governor Dennis Richardson saw that communication to the public of Sint Maarten was vital to our recovery and eventual return to normalcy. Together, with the then Executive Council and key civil servants, like the Former Fire Chief Winston Solomon, the decision was taken to seek solutions to communicate with the public, thus the idea of an ‘emergency radio station’ owned and operated by the Government was born. Other key players that form the history of 107.9FM are current SZV Director Mr. Glen Carty, who was instrumental in contributing the much needed equipment

to get the emergency radio station operational.

The request for a license to operate an emergency radio station took place on February 8 th , 2001 by then, former Lt. Governor

Franklyn Richards, who was appointed after; Former Lt. Governor Dennis Richardson’s term had ended. The license was official granted on March 27 th , 2001, thus the Government Emergency Radio 107.9FM became a reality.

SXMGOV Radio broadcast talents Mr. Cedric Peterson & Ms. Charity Dunker serve as the stations’ operators, programmers, and hosts within the Department of Communication (DCOMM), a multimedia organization within the Ministry of General Affairs.

The station’s listeners are informed through Inside Government, an in-depth interview program highlighting policy, plans, programs, and projects that the Government of Sint Maarten is executing.