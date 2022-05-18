EPIC cleanup event for World Biodiversity Day

On May 22, from 7 am to 8:30 am, Environmental Protection in the Caribbean Sint Maarten (EPIC) is hosting a cleanup at Cay Hill, starting at The Colosseum Gym. The cleanup is the first of a dozen cleanups EPIC will be hosting this year as part of their “Why do we litter? – Sint Maarten” project.

As part of this project, volunteers will not only assist with community cleanups but also collect data on littering habits and insights of both residents and visitors. With this data, EPIC aims to formulate sustainable and actionable follow-up steps toward preventing litter in Sint Maarten.

“We look forward to working together with the community to gather insights on how we can better tackle waste management on Sint Maarten,” share EPIC’s Project Coordinators Riddhi Samtani and Laura Bijnsdorp. “We want to thank The Colosseum Gym for supporting us with this upcoming Cay Hill cleanup this Sunday and encourage everyone to sign up!”

Volunteers can sign up via https://www.volunteer.sx/o/EPIC1/opportunities/EPIC-Cay-Hill-Cleanup/52661 and will be provided with gloves, reusable garbage bags, and refreshments. Volunteers are advised to wear closed shoes and are requested to download the ‘Clean Swell’ app on their (charged) phones, beforehand, to help collect data during the cleanup.

Updates about this project and cleanup dates can be found on EPIC’s Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/epicislands. For more information or inquiries into collaborations, please contact the Project Coordinators at projects@epicislands.org.