THE METHODIST CHURCH SINT MAARTEN/ST. MARTIN CIRCUITS INVITE YOU TO A WEEK OF REVIVAL SERVICES.

THIS WILL TAKE PLACE AS FOLLOWS:

DATES : Sunday May 15th, to Friday May 20th, 2022

TIME : 7 p.m. nightly

VENUE : Philipsburg Methodist Chapel

THEME : Let the Fire Fall

PREACHERS: The Reverend Ruth Pratt and Patmore C. Henry

Join us for Preaching, Uplifting music and a time of Spiritual Renewal.

These services will lead upto our Aldersgate service on Sunday May 22nd at the Philipsburg Methodist Chapel at 9 a.m. The Preacher will be the Reverend Ruth Pratt.

The service will be preceeded by a Processional march of witness through the streets of Philipsburg commencing at

8 a.m.

Transportation arrangements:

1. Cole Bay to Philipsburg – Russell Bell Bus: Gather at Tile & Floor Building across Cole Bay Methodist Church – 6:15 to 6:30 pm. Bus leaves to Philipsburg at 6:40 p.m.

2. Belvedere to Philipsburg – Duggy Fleming Bus: Gather at Belvedere Methodist Church…Bus leaves at 6:15 p.m. pass through Dutch Quarter, Middle Region, Sucker Garden (Zion Chapel) to Philipsburg

3. French Side to Philipsburg: Check respective congregations for Arrangements.