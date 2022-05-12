Prime Minister Jacobs: You are the backbone of our healthcare and have done a tremendous job

On May 6, the St. Maarten Nurses Association (SMNA) held their opening ceremony at Taloula Mango’s on the Boardwalk to commemorate Nurses Week from May 6 through May 12 under the theme ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead. Investing in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health.’ The ceremony began with a torch walk from Walter Plantz Square ending at Taloula Mango’s signifying the location of the old St. Rose Hospital.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs stated, “As I look out, I see many generations of nurses and nurses of all our different healthcare organizations on the island. I am very much in awe of what you bring to the table as nurses, as such, investing in nurses is something that Government will always continue to do. Going through the COVID-19 pandemic and knowing what the World Health Organization and other international organizations say about safeguarding human rights, I believe St. Maarten and our nurses, being the backbone of healthcare, have done a

tremendous job. When everyone else could stay home and be safe, you had to brave the elements just like other frontliners, but in healthcare, you were the top frontliners and we cannot thank you enough.”

“On May 12, we celebrate our pioneer Florence Nightingale’s birthday. We are hosting a dinner honoring nurses, as such please come out and enjoy yourself. The SMNA takes this opportunity to thank all of our hard-working, caring and dedicated nurses who are working tirelessly to care for the population of St. Maarten and surrounding islands,” SMNA President Mrs. Mavis Rombley-Hassell said as she addressed the nurses present.

Nurses week activities continue at the John Larmonie Center with a lecture on Infertility by both Women and Men this evening May 9, a Scavenger Hunt at the St. Maarten Medical Center on May 10, a Movie Night at Caribbean Cinemas on May 11, ending with the hoisting of the ‘Nurses Flag,’ at Collective Prevention Services offices located at the Vineyard Building, a free health check from 10 AM until 1 PM for the public at the Government Administration Building and a dinner honoring nurses all on Nurses Day, May 12.

“I hereby express my gratitude on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten for being there and caring for the people. The people of St. Maarten are grateful for your courage and the sacrifices you make in keeping us safe on a daily basis. Happy Nurses Week!” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.