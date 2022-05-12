Minister Ottley attends the official opening of SMMC new service centers.



On Monday May 9th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley attended

the official opening of the new Operating Theatre, Oncology and Dialysis Suite, and the 5 Double Patient Rooms at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).



The oncology room has a capacity to treat 5 patients comfortably, which also includes a private room, and an office

for private consultations. The upgrades to the dialysis suite allows SMMC to increase the number of patients that can be treated and 2 operating theaters with state of the art equipment that is compatible with the equipment used in the Netherlands and the United States.

During the tour, the Director of SMMC Dr. Felix Holiday expressed his gratitude to the steering committee, project

managers, SMMC board members, his staff, nurses and the Minister of VSA, for allowing these milestones to come to

fruition.



During the ceremony, Minister Ottley stated that these milestones could have only been achieved through dedicated

team work and offers his continuous support to SMMC on its trajectory to being able to expand its services to the general public of Sint Maarten.

“I look forward to attending more opening ceremonies of this kind, that will provide better care locally for our people

throughout my tenure as Minister of Public Health.” Said Ottley.



With the official opening of these new centers, SMMC will now be able to offer services that once required referral abroad.