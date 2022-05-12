Government commemorates National Remembrance Day

The annual National Remembrance Day commemoration ceremony took place at the New Testament Baptist Church followed by the formal wreath-laying ceremony at the Captain Hodge Wharf on May 4. Several readings in light of Remembrance Day were done in the Church, followed by a silent procession to the Captain Hodge Wharf.

During the church ceremony, recipient of the Governor’s Youth Award Ms. Jamie Lynch read an excerpt from ‘Schoolboy in wartime, memories of my early years,’ a book written by the late Mr. Gerard van Veen. Recipient of the Governor’s Youth Award Ms. Faith Peterson rendered a reading on behalf of Mrs. Elsje Bosch who lost both parents during the Second World War. Philipsburg Jubilee Library Director Ms. Glenderlin E. Holiday highlighted the importance of written history in today’s society, whilst the Commander of the Marine Detachment in St. Maarten Drs. Arie Noordam shared his views about Remembrance Day.

Lastly, five generations of persons ranging from their eighties to their pre-teens, consisting of Mrs. Arlette Bute, Mrs. Helianthe Lynch, Ms. Maryland Powell, Recipient of the 2020 Governor’s Youth Award Mr. Ray-Angel Simon, and lastly Ms. Sanaa Lake shared what freedom means to each one of them through spoken word and poetry.

After the silent procession towards the Captain Hodge Wharf, the Governor, His Excellency drs. Eugene B. Holiday, Vice-Chair of Parliament Sidharth Bijlani and Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs laid wreaths at the Memorial Monument on the wharf to commemorate all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world, in war situations or during peace-keeping operations

since the outbreak of the Second World War.

Thereafter, the Commander of the Marines, Chief of Police, Commander of the Marechaussee, and Commander of the VKS jointly laid a wreath on behalf of all uniformed troops, for those who lost their lives during combat, and for those still alive today. Mrs. Bernadine van Veen and Mrs. Elsje Bosch jointly laid a wreath on behalf of all those innocent children that were impacted, in one way or another, by the Second World War and any other fight for freedom. Lastly, invited dignitaries and guests were given a moment to lay a single flower at the Memorial Monument.