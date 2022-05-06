Promotional sale Saba Splash water



The public had the opportunity to buy Saba Splash, the locally produced and bottled drinking

water, at reduced prices on Wednesday, May 4.

The Saba Splash team sold the 3 and 5-gallon water bottles from the back of the Saba Splash truck on

the parking lot in front of the Tourism Bureau in the Windwardside. The 5-gallon bottle was on sale for

US $4 and the 3-gallon bottle for US $3. This reduced price excluded the US $7 one-time deposit that

people have to pay for the bottle itself. This deposit ensures that people bring back the empty bottles so

they can be refilled. People received one free stand and tap or a small hand pump per household.

People are encouraged to purchase Saba Splash water. It is more affordable than imported water, it is of

high quality, it is sustainable and helps to reduce the amount of single-use plastic. Saba Splash is sold at

the Emporium Supermarket in The Bottom and at Big Rock Supermarket in the Windwardside.

The Saba Splash water bottling plant opened in November 2021 with funding of the Ministry of

Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) and the assistance of Dutch water operators VEI. Because

Saba has no drinking water distribution system many people rely on bottled water. Saba Splash provides

safe, affordable drinking water, a basic need for the people.

The Saba Splash team on the parking lot Wednesday included manager Oscar van der Kaap, assistant

Justin Linzey and Fred Elgers and Eric Adamse of VEI.