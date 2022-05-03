The Nature Foundation St. Maarten Partners with the California Academy of Sciences to Support Environmental Education on St. Maarten.

As a foundational piece of its Islands 2030 initiative, the California Academy is proud to partner with the Nature Foundation on the hiring of Eudoxia Williams-James as the Islands 2030 Education Project Coordinator for Sint Maarten. Together, the two organizations will now work to conduct a large-scale, nature education gap analysis informed by wide-ranging community listening, resulting in the co-creation of new, nature and science education resources for use by school communities.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Islands 2030 initiative on the island of Sint Maarten, in partnership with the Nature Foundation St. Maarten. The resiliency that this island has demonstrated over the past five years is inspirational, and I’m excited about what the future holds for the connection of humans and nature in this unique place.” —Dr. Lauren Esposito, Curator & Co-Director of Islands 2030, California Academy of Sciences Starting in May 2022, teams from both the Nature Foundation and California Academy will be hosting listening sessions with educators, administrators, parents, students and the Honorable Minister of Euducation drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel to gather information about the current level and opportunities surrounding nature education on St. Maarten. With this information the teams will co-create educational resources featuring local species and environmental stewardship.

“We’re excited to work in collaboration with schools and communities in Sint Maarten to learn more about their strengths and priorities, so that we can work alongside them to build programs that truly support their goals in science education and beyond.” — Lindzy Bivings, Senior Manager of School & Community Programs, California Academy of Sciences.

Educating the youth of St. Maarten on the importance of preserving and protecting natural

resources helps to create environmental ambassadors within the community and promotes

transitions to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Awareness about the state of our

environment instils a sense of responsibility to protect and preserve the natural resources

found on St. Maarten.

“This project will provide educators on St. Maarten with resources which have a focus on local

species and habitats, as well as professional development opportunities regarding these new

materials. Exposing students to local challenges will show them the unique role they can play in

protecting our beautiful island. It is essential to our team that we speak to as many people in

our communities as possible during our information gathering period. This is the only way to

ensure that the resources created will be suitable for teachers and educators with varying

schools or organizations,” explained Leslie Hickerson Educational Outreach Officer at the

Nature Foundation St. Maarten.

If you are interested in taking part in a listening session or interview about nature education on

St. Maarten please email eduproject@naturefoundationsxm.org.