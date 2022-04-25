Caribbean Experts Join Forces for Sea Urchin Restoration

First week of april, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance hosted a sea urchin (Diadema Antillarum)

restoration workshop on Saba. This workshop was led by University of Applied Sciences Van Hall

Larenstein (VHL). During the workshop experts and representatives from the Dutch Caribbean and

Jamaica came together to join forces towards coral reef restoration. This workshop helped 21 coral

experts from the Caribbean region and more than 65 online attendants, to obtain a comprehensive

view of the overall situation of the Diadema sea urchin in the Caribbean, including the current die-off

events and restoration techniques. Important discussions have taken place to determine the next

steps needed to mitigate the loss of Diadema sea urchins on a regional scale.



Coral Reef Restoration

Coral reef restoration methods are showing promising results in supporting regional efforts for restoring

degraded coral reefs in the Dutch Caribbean. Coral reef restoration in the Dutch Caribbean has focused

heavily on corals. This workshop was built upon research and innovation that introduces the restoration

of the important algae grazer: Long-spined Sea urchins (scientific name Diadema antillarum).



Diadema sea urchins

Diadema sea urchins play a critical role in maintaining healthy coral reefs, which are essential for coastal

protection and a crucial source of income for people in the Dutch Caribbean as they are a magnet for

tourism. Diadema sea urchins help sustain the delicate balance within the reef by grazing on algae,

which are the main competitors of corals. In the mid-1980s, a disease swept through the Caribbean,

wiping out nearly the entire sea urchin population. In mid-February 2022, reports started getting in

about new extensive die-offs in the Caribbean region. By restoring Diadema sea urchins alongside corals

and solving local threats such as wastewater issues, corals will have a higher chance to survive.