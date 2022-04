Police is looking for the owner of the gray Mitsubishi that was discovered early this morning, April 19,

2022, on the Union Road.



This vehicle which has no license plates and was discovered with the engine running and unattended.

Officers conducted a quick search in the area to find the owner of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.



Owner of the vehicle is requested to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at number 5422222 to

retrieve this vihicle.