Police arrested several suspects during busy Easter weekend



The police have arrested several individuals over the last few days in connection with commenting

several punishable offenses.

In all, three (3) persons were detained for committing domestic violence. Two (2) suspects were

arrested by the police patrol in the course of a traffic control for being in possession of a false driving

license. The Alpha team arrested one (1) person at the PJIAE airport for being in the possession of

false travel documents. Two (2) suspects were arrested for assault and (4) four other suspects were

arrested in connection with ongoing criminal investigations. Investigation into all these cases are still

ongoing.