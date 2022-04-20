Police arrested several suspects during busy Easter weekend

The police have arrested several individuals over the last few days in connection with commenting
several punishable offenses.
In all, three (3) persons were detained for committing domestic violence. Two (2) suspects were
arrested by the police patrol in the course of a traffic control for being in possession of a false driving
license. The Alpha team arrested one (1) person at the PJIAE airport for being in the possession of
false travel documents. Two (2) suspects were arrested for assault and (4) four other suspects were
arrested in connection with ongoing criminal investigations. Investigation into all these cases are still
ongoing.