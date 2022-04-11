Labour day to be celebrated on the 2nd of May



This year, Labour Day falls on a Sunday. According to the Labour Law

(Arbeidswet 2000 BES), this means that Labour Day is celebrated on the

next working day. This is on Monday the 2nd of May.

This means that most public offices and services will be closed on the 2nd of

May. If people in the Caribbean Netherlands have to work on the 2nd of May,

they will be paid as if it were a public holiday. This applies to both the public

and private sector.

For questions regarding the rights and obligations of employers and

employees regarding the celebration of Labour Day on the 2nd of May 2nd,

please contact the Labour Affairs department van de RCN-unit SZW via

(+599) 715-8888 or arbeidszaken@rijksdienstcn.com